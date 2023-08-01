Twins vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 1
The Minnesota Twins (54-53) and St. Louis Cardinals (47-60) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET. The Twins are coming off a series defeat to the Royals, and the Cardinals a series loss to the Cubs.
The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (5-6) for the Twins and Miles Mikolas (6-6) for the Cardinals.
Twins vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (5-6, 4.13 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (6-6, 4.38 ERA)
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez
- Lopez (5-6) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Seattle Mariners.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 4.13 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.
- Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.
- In 21 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- Mikolas (6-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw two-thirds of an inning, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- Over 23 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up a 4.38 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
- Mikolas has collected eight quality starts this year.
- Mikolas has put up 19 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.38), 43rd in WHIP (1.304), and 55th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers.
