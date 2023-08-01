Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Royals.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .247 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.
- In 43 of 78 games this year (55.1%) Castro has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
- He has gone deep in four games this season (5.1%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 3.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (37.2%), including five games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.231
|AVG
|.259
|.328
|OBP
|.333
|.407
|SLG
|.341
|12
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|10
|30/12
|K/BB
|40/10
|12
|SB
|12
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.38 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- The 34-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 40th, 1.304 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
