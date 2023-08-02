Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Angels squaring off against the Atlanta Braves.

You can find information on live coverage of today's MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Atlanta Braves (68-37) host the Los Angeles Angels (56-52)

The Angels will take to the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 24 HR, 61 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 24 HR, 61 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 39 HR, 81 RBI)

ATL Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -150 +127 10

The Pittsburgh Pirates (48-58) face the Detroit Tigers (47-60)

The Tigers will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.258 AVG, 12 HR, 49 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.258 AVG, 12 HR, 49 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.231 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI)

DET Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -123 +104 8.5

The Washington Nationals (45-63) host the Milwaukee Brewers (58-50)

The Brewers hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 60 RBI)

MIL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -132 +112 8.5

The Houston Astros (61-47) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (53-55)

The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.301 AVG, 18 HR, 74 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.301 AVG, 18 HR, 74 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.288 AVG, 18 HR, 63 RBI)

The Colorado Rockies (42-65) play host to the San Diego Padres (53-55)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.262 AVG, 18 HR, 56 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.262 AVG, 18 HR, 56 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.275 AVG, 22 HR, 68 RBI)

SD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -243 +199 11.5

The Seattle Mariners (55-52) host the Boston Red Sox (57-50)

The Red Sox will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.251 AVG, 17 HR, 57 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.251 AVG, 17 HR, 57 RBI) BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

SEA Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -129 +109 8

The Miami Marlins (57-51) host the Philadelphia Phillies (58-49)

The Phillies will take to the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.381 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.381 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI) PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.184 AVG, 27 HR, 65 RBI)

PHI Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -136 +115 7.5

The New York Yankees (55-52) host the Tampa Bay Rays (66-44)

The Rays will hit the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.255 AVG, 16 HR, 45 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.255 AVG, 16 HR, 45 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.267 AVG, 13 HR, 50 RBI)

NYY Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -113 -107 7.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (59-49) play host to the Baltimore Orioles (66-41)

The Orioles will hit the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.267 AVG, 17 HR, 66 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.271 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -125 +105 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (47-61) play the Minnesota Twins (55-53)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.279 AVG, 22 HR, 78 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.279 AVG, 22 HR, 78 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.226 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)

MIN Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -133 +113 8.5

The Chicago Cubs (54-53) take on the Cincinnati Reds (59-50)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.281 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.281 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.273 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI)

CHC Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -137 +116 10

The Texas Rangers (61-46) play host to the Chicago White Sox (43-65)

The White Sox will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 15 HR, 66 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 15 HR, 66 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 60 RBI)

TEX Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -142 +120 8.5

The Kansas City Royals (33-75) play the New York Mets (50-56)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.262 AVG, 18 HR, 61 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.262 AVG, 18 HR, 61 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.237 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)

NYM Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -195 +163 9.5

The San Francisco Giants (59-49) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.267 AVG, 10 HR, 30 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.267 AVG, 10 HR, 30 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 21 HR, 58 RBI)

SF Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -186 +157 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (60-45) play host to the Oakland Athletics (30-78)

The Athletics will take to the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.337 AVG, 21 HR, 74 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.337 AVG, 21 HR, 74 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.248 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)

LAD Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -303 +243 9.5

