Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Cardinals - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .282 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Jeffers will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 in his last outings.
- In 31 of 56 games this year (55.4%) Jeffers has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.9%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (23.2%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (5.4%).
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (33.9%), including four games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.312
|AVG
|.256
|.418
|OBP
|.360
|.506
|SLG
|.384
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|11
|25/11
|K/BB
|31/10
|1
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Cardinals allow the fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Hudson (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
