Wednesday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (47-61) against the Minnesota Twins (55-53) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on August 2.

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (9-7) against the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (1-0).

Twins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW

Twins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 42 out of the 70 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota is 26-21 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 473 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule