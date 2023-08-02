How to Watch the Twins vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will see Dakota Hudson on the hill for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Twins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 141 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .411 slugging percentage is 14th in MLB.
- The Twins have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.236).
- Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (473 total runs).
- The Twins are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.
- Minnesota's pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota's 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.180).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 26 against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Ryan is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the season in this outing.
- Ryan is looking to pick up his 18th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.
- In three of his 21 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-7
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Miller
|7/28/2023
|Royals
|L 8-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|7/29/2023
|Royals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Lyles
|7/30/2023
|Royals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryan Yarbrough
|8/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Miles Mikolas
|8/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Dakota Hudson
|8/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Merrill Kelly
|8/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryne Nelson
|8/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Zac Gallen
|8/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Matt Manning
