Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will see Dakota Hudson on the hill for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Twins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 141 total home runs.

Minnesota's .411 slugging percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Twins have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.236).

Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (473 total runs).

The Twins are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.180).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 26 against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Ryan is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the season in this outing.

Ryan is looking to pick up his 18th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In three of his 21 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Mariners L 8-7 Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals L 8-5 Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals L 10-7 Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals L 2-1 Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Miles Mikolas 8/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Joe Ryan Dakota Hudson 8/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Sonny Gray Matthew Liberatore 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Pablo Lopez Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers - Away Joe Ryan Matt Manning

