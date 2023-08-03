Morocco vs. Colombia: Women’s World Cup Group H Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 3
Group H play at the 2023 Women's World Cup is coming to an end, with Colombia, sitting on six points, and Morocco, with three, set to match up on Thursday, August 3 at 6:00 AM ET.
For this group-stage game, Colombia is -198 to win and Morocco is +567, with the draw at +299. An over/under of 2.5 goals has been set for this game.
Colombia vs. Morocco Game Info
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 6:00 AM ET
- Location: Perth, Australia
- Venue: HBF Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- Colombia Moneyline: -198
- Morocco Moneyline: +567
Colombia vs. Morocco World Cup Betting Insights
- These two teams average a combined 2.5 goals per match, the same as this game's over/under.
- These teams concede 3.5 goals per game combined, 1.0 more than this match's over/under.
- Colombia has not played as a moneyline favorite so far this tournament.
- Colombia has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -198 or shorter.
- Morocco has been an underdog twice so far this tournament, and went 1-0-1 in those games.
- Morocco has played as an underdog of +567 or more once this tournament and lost that game.
Colombia World Cup Stats
Morocco World Cup Stats
Colombia vs. Morocco Recent Performance
- Colombia is 4-2-2 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +2. In 2022, it went 5-2-3 in such matches (0 goal differential).
- Colombia picked up a victory on July 30 against Germany 2-1. The victorious Colombia took four fewer shots in the match, nine compared to Germany's 13.
- In 2022, Morocco was 1-0-3 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -9. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 1-2-1 (-5 goal differential).
- On July 30 in its last action, Morocco recorded a 1-0 win against South Korea, despite totaling eight less shots than South Korea.
Colombia Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Catalina Perez
|28
|1
|-
|Manuela Vanegas
|22
|2
|-
|Daniela Arias
|28
|3
|-
|Diana Ospina
|34
|4
|-
|Lorena Bedoya
|25
|5
|-
|Daniela Montoya
|32
|6
|-
|Cami Reyes Calderon
|21
|7
|-
|Marcela Restrepo
|27
|8
|-
|Mayra Ramirez
|24
|9
|-
|Leicy Santos
|27
|10
|-
|Catalina Usme
|33
|11
|-
|Sandra Sepulveda
|35
|12
|-
|Natalia Giraldo Alzate
|20
|13
|-
|Angela Daniela Baron
|19
|14
|-
|Ana Maria Guzman
|18
|15
|-
|Lady Andrade
|31
|16
|-
|Caroline Arias
|32
|17
|-
|Linda Caicedo
|18
|18
|-
|Jorelyn Carabali
|26
|19
|-
|Monica Ramos Santana
|24
|20
|-
|Ivonne Chacon
|25
|21
|-
|Daniela Caracas
|26
|22
|-
|Elexa Marie Bahr Gutierrez
|25
|23
|-
Morocco Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
