On Thursday, Ryan Jeffers (.463 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .282 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

Jeffers will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 over the course of his last outings.

Jeffers has gotten at least one hit in 55.4% of his games this season (31 of 56), with more than one hit 12 times (21.4%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (8.9%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 23.2% of his games this year (13 of 56), with more than one RBI three times (5.4%).

He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .312 AVG .256 .418 OBP .360 .506 SLG .384 8 XBH 7 3 HR 2 5 RBI 11 25/11 K/BB 31/10 1 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings