On Thursday, Ryan Jeffers (.463 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is batting .282 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Jeffers will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 over the course of his last outings.
  • Jeffers has gotten at least one hit in 55.4% of his games this season (31 of 56), with more than one hit 12 times (21.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in five games this season (8.9%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 23.2% of his games this year (13 of 56), with more than one RBI three times (5.4%).
  • He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 27
.312 AVG .256
.418 OBP .360
.506 SLG .384
8 XBH 7
3 HR 2
5 RBI 11
25/11 K/BB 31/10
1 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Liberatore (1-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, July 5, the lefty tossed a third of an inning against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.