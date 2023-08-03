How to Watch the Twins vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in the final of a three-game series, on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
Twins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth-best in baseball with 142 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 16th in baseball, slugging .410.
- The Twins' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (476 total runs).
- The Twins are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in MLB.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.182).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins are sending Sonny Gray (4-4) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Gray is looking for his third quality start in a row.
- Gray will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
- In four of his 21 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Royals
|L 8-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|7/29/2023
|Royals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Lyles
|7/30/2023
|Royals
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryan Yarbrough
|8/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Miles Mikolas
|8/2/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-3
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Dakota Hudson
|8/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Merrill Kelly
|8/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryne Nelson
|8/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Zac Gallen
|8/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Matt Manning
|8/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Eduardo Rodríguez
