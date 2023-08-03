Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in the final of a three-game series, on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

Twins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in baseball with 142 total home runs.

Minnesota is 16th in baseball, slugging .410.

The Twins' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (476 total runs).

The Twins are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.182).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Sonny Gray (4-4) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

Gray is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Gray will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

In four of his 21 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Royals L 8-5 Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer 7/29/2023 Royals L 10-7 Away Bailey Ober Jordan Lyles 7/30/2023 Royals L 2-1 Away Kenta Maeda Ryan Yarbrough 8/1/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Pablo Lopez Miles Mikolas 8/2/2023 Cardinals L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Dakota Hudson 8/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Sonny Gray Matthew Liberatore 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Pablo Lopez Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers - Away Joe Ryan Matt Manning 8/8/2023 Tigers - Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez

