Carlos Correa will lead the charge for the Minnesota Twins (55-54) on Thursday, August 3, when they clash with Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (48-61) at Busch Stadium at 7:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +110 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.14 ERA) vs Matthew Liberatore - STL (1-3, 6.75 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-130) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Carlos Correa hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 42 (59.2%) of those contests.

The Twins have a 34-23 record (winning 59.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-6 record over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 21, or 47.7%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a mark of 8-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Willi Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.