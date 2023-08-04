On Friday, Joey Gallo (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .174 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.

In 40.5% of his games this season (34 of 84), Gallo has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (7.1%) he recorded at least two.

In 19.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this season (19 of 84), with more than one RBI seven times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (3.6%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .179 AVG .171 .287 OBP .287 .393 SLG .480 13 XBH 14 5 HR 12 13 RBI 19 55/16 K/BB 61/19 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings