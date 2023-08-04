The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro and his .462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .246.
  • Castro has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (44 of 81), with at least two hits 15 times (18.5%).
  • In 4.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Castro has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this season (19 of 81), with two or more RBI three times (3.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 30 games this year (37.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 43
.231 AVG .257
.328 OBP .338
.407 SLG .343
12 XBH 7
3 HR 2
13 RBI 10
30/12 K/BB 40/11
12 SB 13

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.61).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (134 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly (9-5) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.40 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 109 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.40, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .214 batting average against him.
