Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .172 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 36 walks.

Gallo has gotten a hit in 34 of 85 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits on six occasions (7.1%).

Looking at the 85 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (18.8%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has driven home a run in 19 games this year (22.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 32.9% of his games this year (28 of 85), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.5%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .174 AVG .171 .286 OBP .287 .383 SLG .480 13 XBH 14 5 HR 12 13 RBI 19 57/17 K/BB 61/19 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings