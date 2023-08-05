Jorge Polanco, with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .241 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

Polanco has picked up a hit in 73.0% of his 37 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.2% of them.

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (16.2%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 12 games this season (32.4%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (16.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (32.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .268 AVG .206 .302 OBP .296 .549 SLG .286 13 XBH 3 5 HR 1 14 RBI 6 21/4 K/BB 14/7 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings