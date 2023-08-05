Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers and his .588 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Jeffers will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 56.1% of his 57 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (10.5%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has an RBI in 14 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (35.1%), including four games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.312
|AVG
|.256
|.418
|OBP
|.356
|.506
|SLG
|.411
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|13
|25/11
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (137 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson (6-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.84 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.84), 54th in WHIP (1.395), and 64th in K/9 (5.7).
