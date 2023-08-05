After two rounds of play in the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Troon, United Kingdom, Hinako Shibuno is in the lead (-12). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open

Start Time: 2:20 AM ET

2:20 AM ET Venue: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 72/6,494 yards

Par 72/6,494 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Hinako Shibuno 1st -12 64-68 Maja Stark 2nd -10 69-65 Celine Boutier 3rd -7 69-68 Sarah Kemp 3rd -7 69-68 Madelene Sagstrom 5th -5 66-73

Want to place a bet on the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 2:20 AM ET Alice Hewson (+3/65th), Emma Grechi (+3/65th) 6:31 AM ET In-gee Chun (-4/6th), Patty Tavatanakit (-4/6th), Ally Ewing (-4/6th) 6:19 AM ET Mi Hyang Lee (-4/6th), Linnea Strom (-4/6th), Eleanor Givens (-4/6th) 6:07 AM ET Minami Katsu (-3/14th), Nasa Hataoka (-3/14th), Nicole Broch Estrup (-4/6th) 5:55 AM ET Lilia Vu (-3/14th), Esther Henseleit (-3/14th), Jennifer Kupcho (-3/14th) 5:40 AM ET Na Rin An (-3/14th), Caroline Inglis (-3/14th), Andrea Lee (-3/14th) 5:29 AM ET Louise Duncan (-2/23rd), Hyo Joo Kim (-3/14th), Frida Kinhult (-2/23rd) 5:18 AM ET Jeongeun Lee6 (-2/23rd), A Lim Kim (-2/23rd), Agathe Sauzon (-2/23rd) 5:07 AM ET Jenny Shin (-1/30th), Caroline Hedwall (-2/23rd), Yu Liu (-2/23rd) 4:56 AM ET Lydia Hall (-1/30th), Maddie Szeryk (-1/30th), Arpichaya Yubol (-1/30th)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.