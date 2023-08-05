Saturday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (57-54) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-54) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-6) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (6-5) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 73 times and won 44, or 60.3%, of those games.

Minnesota has entered 30 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 16-14 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 61.5% chance to win.

Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 484 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

