Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .170 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 37 walks.
- Gallo has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 18.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 32.6% of his games this season (28 of 86), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.5%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.169
|AVG
|.171
|.285
|OBP
|.287
|.373
|SLG
|.480
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|12
|13
|RBI
|19
|60/18
|K/BB
|61/19
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (141 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gallen (11-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 142 2/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 19th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 11th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 24th.
