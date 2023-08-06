The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco (.273 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco has 10 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .235.

Polanco has gotten a hit in 27 of 38 games this season (71.1%), with more than one hit on six occasions (15.8%).

In 15.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco has had an RBI in 12 games this year (31.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .256 AVG .206 .289 OBP .296 .523 SLG .286 13 XBH 3 5 HR 1 14 RBI 6 24/4 K/BB 14/7 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings