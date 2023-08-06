Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Diamondbacks - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco (.273 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco has 10 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .235.
- Polanco has gotten a hit in 27 of 38 games this season (71.1%), with more than one hit on six occasions (15.8%).
- In 15.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has had an RBI in 12 games this year (31.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.256
|AVG
|.206
|.289
|OBP
|.296
|.523
|SLG
|.286
|13
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|6
|24/4
|K/BB
|14/7
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 141 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Gallen (11-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 142 2/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.41), 11th in WHIP (1.086), and 24th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
