In the Citi Open final on Sunday, Maria Sakkari takes on Cori Gauff.

Gauff is the favorite (-140) bring home the title versus Sakkari (+110).

Maria Sakkari vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, August 6

Sunday, August 6 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Maria Sakkari vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has a 58.3% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Cori Gauff +110 Odds to Win Match -140 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 47.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.8

Maria Sakkari vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Sakkari took down No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Gauff won 6-3, 6-3 versus Liudmila Samsonova in the semifinals on Saturday.

Sakkari has played 23.5 games per match in her 50 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Sakkari has played 34 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.7 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Gauff has played 55 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 55.7% of the games. She averages 19.9 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Gauff is averaging 20.1 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 37 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In five head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Sakkari owns a 4-1 record versus Gauff. Their most recent meeting, at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 12, 2022, was won by Sakkari 6-4, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Sakkari has won nine against Gauff (81.8%), while Gauff has captured two.

Sakkari has beaten Gauff in 58 of 97 total games between them, good for a 59.8% winning percentage.

Gauff and Sakkari have squared off five times, and they have averaged 19.4 games and 2.2 sets per match.

