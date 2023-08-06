How to Watch the Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins are ready for a matchup with Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins' 151 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- Minnesota ranks 13th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.
- The Twins' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 496 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
- The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.3) among MLB offenses.
- Minnesota has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.83 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined 1.174 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dallas Keuchel has been named the starter for the Twins and will make his first start this season.
- The last time the lefty took the mound was on Friday, Sept. 2 last season, when he pitched 4 2/3 innings in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Miles Mikolas
|8/2/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-3
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Dakota Hudson
|8/3/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Merrill Kelly
|8/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 12-1
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryne Nelson
|8/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Zac Gallen
|8/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Joey Wentz
|8/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Reese Olson
|8/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Tarik Skubal
|8/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|Cristopher Sanchez
