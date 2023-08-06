Player props are available for Corbin Carroll and Carlos Correa, among others, when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 86 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.

He's slashing .221/.295/.382 so far this year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 11 doubles, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 41 RBI (66 total hits).

He's slashed .237/.300/.460 so far this year.

Kepler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 5 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Gallen Stats

Zac Gallen (11-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 24th start of the season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.41), 11th in WHIP (1.086), and 24th in K/9 (9.4).

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Aug. 1 6.0 7 3 3 6 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 6.1 7 5 5 8 2 at Braves Jul. 20 7.0 5 3 3 5 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 5.0 6 3 3 5 3 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 7.0 4 1 1 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dallas Keuchel's player props with BetMGM.

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 40 walks and 59 RBI (106 total hits). He has swiped 34 bases.

He's slashed .277/.356/.525 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI (115 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.361/.500 on the year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.