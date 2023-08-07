Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with 87 hits and an OBP of .295, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .381.
- Correa has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this year (65 of 100), with at least two hits 18 times (18.0%).
- In 12.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (31.0%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (12.0%).
- In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.0%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|.225
|AVG
|.217
|.297
|OBP
|.292
|.368
|SLG
|.392
|16
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|23
|46/19
|K/BB
|56/21
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 132 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Wentz (2-9 with a 6.37 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, July 29, when he tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.37, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
