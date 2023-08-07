After going 1-for-1 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jordan Luplow and the Minnesota Twins take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

Luplow is batting .267 with three walks.

Luplow has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In six games played this year, he has not homered.

Luplow has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this year.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .286 AVG .143 .444 OBP .250 .286 SLG .143 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 4/2 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings