Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Monday, Kyle Farmer (.238 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .248.
- Farmer has had a hit in 40 of 76 games this season (52.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (14.5%).
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.4% of his games this year, Farmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (38.2%), including three multi-run games (3.9%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.250
|AVG
|.245
|.328
|OBP
|.289
|.371
|SLG
|.396
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|34/8
|K/BB
|28/6
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 132 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.37 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, July 29, when he tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.37, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
