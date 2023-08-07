Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Monday, Michael A. Taylor (.633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .218.
- In 48 of 93 games this year (51.6%) Taylor has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (10.8%).
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.1%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (30.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.228
|AVG
|.206
|.258
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.405
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|15
|55/5
|K/BB
|44/10
|5
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (132 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Wentz (2-9) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.37 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, July 29, when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.37, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.