The Minnesota Twins (59-54) and the Detroit Tigers (49-62) will match up in the series opener on Monday, August 7 at Comerica Park, with Pablo Lopez getting the ball for the Twins and Joey Wentz taking the mound for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +140. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (6-6, 4.01 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (2-9, 6.37 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Twins and Tigers game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-165) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.06 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Carlos Correa hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 45, or 60.8%, of the 74 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a record of 14-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (53.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 89 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (39.3%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 19 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willi Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Kyle Farmer - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Ryan Jeffers 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.