On Monday, Willi Castro (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .247 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 23 walks.

Castro enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .267.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 56.0% of his games this season (47 of 84), with at least two hits 15 times (17.9%).

He has homered in 4.8% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has driven home a run in 20 games this year (23.8%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 32 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .235 AVG .257 .321 OBP .338 .420 SLG .343 14 XBH 7 3 HR 2 15 RBI 10 34/12 K/BB 40/11 13 SB 13

Tigers Pitching Rankings