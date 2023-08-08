The Minnesota Twins and Jordan Luplow, who went 3-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Jordan Luplow Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Discover More About This Game

Jordan Luplow At The Plate

Luplow has a double and three walks while hitting .350.

Luplow has gotten a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.

Luplow has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this year.

Jordan Luplow Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 1 1.000 AVG .600 1.000 OBP .600 1.000 SLG .800 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 0/0 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings