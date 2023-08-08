The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Tigers.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .247.

In 53.2% of his 77 games this season, Farmer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

Farmer has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (22.1%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (5.2%).

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (37.7%), including three games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .250 AVG .243 .328 OBP .286 .371 SLG .387 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 34/8 K/BB 28/6 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings