The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler and his .727 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 11 doubles, 18 home runs and 23 walks while batting .238.

Kepler is batting .353 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 45 of 84 games this year (53.6%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (21.4%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).

Kepler has had an RBI in 29 games this season (34.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (40.5%), including nine multi-run games (10.7%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 46 .262 AVG .218 .315 OBP .289 .485 SLG .449 13 XBH 16 8 HR 10 21 RBI 22 34/10 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings