Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 16 walks while batting .215.
- In 48 of 94 games this season (51.1%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (10.6%).
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (14.9%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|45
|.228
|AVG
|.200
|.258
|OBP
|.271
|.455
|SLG
|.392
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|16
|55/5
|K/BB
|45/11
|5
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 134 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Rodriguez (7-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 94 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
