Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth-best in MLB action with 155 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .417.

The Twins are 21st in MLB with a .238 batting average.

Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (510 total).

The Twins' .315 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Minnesota has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

The Twins have the lowest WHIP in baseball (1.178).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Sonny Gray (5-4) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gray is aiming to record his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Gray will try to build on a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-3 Away Sonny Gray Matthew Liberatore 8/4/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Merrill Kelly 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-1 Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Dallas Keuchel Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers W 9-3 Away Pablo Lopez Joey Wentz 8/8/2023 Tigers - Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers - Away Bailey Ober Reese Olson 8/10/2023 Tigers - Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies - Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies - Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies - Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez

