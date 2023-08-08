The Minnesota Twins visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (5-4) will take the mound for the Twins, his 23rd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Gray has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.11), 30th in WHIP (1.231), and 29th in K/9 (8.9).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Aug. 3 7.0 5 2 2 8 0 at Royals Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 5 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 6.0 7 2 2 4 1 at Mariners Jul. 17 5.2 5 5 5 5 4 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 6.0 6 6 6 5 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Correa Stats

Correa has 89 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 52 runs.

He has a slash line of .224/.297/.393 so far this season.

Correa has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Aug. 7 2-for-3 2 1 4 6 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has recorded 68 hits with 11 doubles, 18 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 43 runs.

He's slashing .238/.301/.465 on the year.

Kepler brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .353 with three home runs and four RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 5 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 94 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .225/.304/.395 slash line on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.