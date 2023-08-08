Ryan Jeffers carries a 13-game hitting streak into the Minnesota Twins' (60-54) game against the Detroit Tigers (49-63) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Comerica Park.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (5-4) for the Twins and Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5) for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (5-4, 3.11 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (7-5, 2.96 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins' Gray (5-4) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 3.11, a 2.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.231.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Sonny Gray vs. Tigers

The Tigers are batting .232 this season, 28th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .368 (29th in the league) with 103 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Tigers to go 3-for-14 with two RBI in four innings this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.96, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.

Rodriguez has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this year heading into this game.

In four of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

