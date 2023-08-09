Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Joey Gallo (.190 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .169 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 40 walks.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in 34 of 88 games this year (38.6%), including six multi-hit games (6.8%).
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (18.2%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has had an RBI in 19 games this season (21.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 31.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.4%.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.169
|AVG
|.169
|.285
|OBP
|.299
|.373
|SLG
|.476
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|12
|13
|RBI
|19
|60/18
|K/BB
|62/22
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 134 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, July 23, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.80, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .216 against him.
