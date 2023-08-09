Matt Wallner -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, on August 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .256 with four doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Wallner has had a hit in 13 of 29 games this season (44.8%), including multiple hits six times (20.7%).

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.7%, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate).

Wallner has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (27.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (20.7%).

He has scored in 14 of 29 games (48.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 11 .333 AVG .143 .452 OBP .231 .686 SLG .343 8 XBH 3 5 HR 2 12 RBI 4 17/6 K/BB 13/3 1 SB 0

