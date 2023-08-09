Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (60-55) will visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (50-63) at Comerica Park on Wednesday, August 9, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +135. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (6-5, 3.21 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Twins' game versus the Tigers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Twins (-160) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to defeat the Tigers with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.25.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Carlos Correa get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 46 out of the 76 games, or 60.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 18-14 (56.2%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (39.6%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 20 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Wallner 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Max Kepler 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115) Willi Castro 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.