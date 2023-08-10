Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and starting pitcher Reese Olson on Thursday at Comerica Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in baseball with 157 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota is 13th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage.

The Twins are 22nd in MLB with a .237 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (515 total runs).

The Twins rank 20th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).

The Twins have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.190).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

Maeda has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Maeda will try to continue a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 outings this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-1 Home Kenta Maeda Ryne Nelson 8/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Dallas Keuchel Zac Gallen 8/7/2023 Tigers W 9-3 Away Pablo Lopez Joey Wentz 8/8/2023 Tigers L 6-0 Away Sonny Gray Eduardo Rodríguez 8/9/2023 Tigers L 9-5 Away Bailey Ober Alex Faedo 8/10/2023 Tigers - Away Kenta Maeda Reese Olson 8/11/2023 Phillies - Away Dallas Keuchel Cristopher Sanchez 8/12/2023 Phillies - Away Pablo Lopez Taijuan Walker 8/13/2023 Phillies - Away Sonny Gray Ranger Suárez 8/15/2023 Tigers - Home Bailey Ober Eduardo Rodríguez 8/16/2023 Tigers - Home Kenta Maeda Reese Olson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.