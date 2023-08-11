Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Phillies Player Props
|Twins vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Twins vs Phillies
|Twins vs Phillies Odds
|Twins vs Phillies Prediction
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 93 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .399. All three of those stats rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Correa will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers during his last games.
- In 69 of 104 games this year (66.3%) Correa has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
- In 13.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has driven in a run in 33 games this year (31.7%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|57
|.225
|AVG
|.229
|.297
|OBP
|.302
|.368
|SLG
|.423
|16
|XBH
|24
|4
|HR
|10
|25
|RBI
|28
|46/19
|K/BB
|58/22
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Sanchez (0-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty threw five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.