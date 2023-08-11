The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .212 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 16 walks.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has homered in 14.7% of his games this year, and 5% of his plate appearances.

In 25.3% of his games this season, Taylor has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 46 .228 AVG .195 .258 OBP .265 .455 SLG .383 15 XBH 13 9 HR 6 21 RBI 16 55/5 K/BB 47/11 5 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings