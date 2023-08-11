After hitting .226 with four doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 24 walks while batting .245.

Castro has gotten a hit in 50 of 88 games this year (56.8%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (17.0%).

In 4.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.9% of his games this season, Castro has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (4.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 47 .235 AVG .252 .321 OBP .329 .420 SLG .342 14 XBH 9 3 HR 2 15 RBI 11 34/12 K/BB 42/12 13 SB 14

Phillies Pitching Rankings