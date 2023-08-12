Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Joey Gallo, with a slugging percentage of .238 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, August 12 at 6:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .168 with nine doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks.
- Gallo has picked up a hit in 35 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a home run in 18.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 91), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has picked up an RBI in 22.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (31.9%), including three multi-run games (3.3%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|46
|.169
|AVG
|.167
|.285
|OBP
|.295
|.373
|SLG
|.477
|13
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|13
|13
|RBI
|21
|60/18
|K/BB
|66/23
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 132 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 24th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.05), 39th in WHIP (1.263), and 53rd in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
