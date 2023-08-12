Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After hitting .206 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .216 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 16 walks.
- Taylor has had a hit in 49 of 96 games this year (51.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (11.5%).
- He has homered in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (14 of 96), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 24 games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 30.2% of his games this year (29 of 96), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.228
|AVG
|.204
|.258
|OBP
|.272
|.455
|SLG
|.387
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|16
|55/5
|K/BB
|49/11
|5
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 24th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw seven innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.05), 39th in WHIP (1.263), and 53rd in K/9 (7.4).
