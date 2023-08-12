Saturday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (65-52) and the Minnesota Twins (60-58) matching up at Citizens Bank Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:05 PM ET on August 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (7-6) to the mound, while Taijuan Walker (13-4) will get the nod for the Phillies.

Twins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 78 times and won 46, or 59%, of those games.

Minnesota is 44-31 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 517 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

Twins Schedule