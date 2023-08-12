Bryson Stott and Carlos Correa are two of the players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Minnesota Twins square off at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday (first pitch at 6:05 PM ET).

Twins vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Lopez Stats

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (7-6) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 30th, 1.101 WHIP ranks 13th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 7 7.0 5 0 0 8 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 6.0 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 7.0 6 2 2 8 1 at Mariners Jul. 20 5.0 6 2 2 7 2 at Athletics Jul. 15 5.2 8 7 7 7 3

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Correa Stats

Correa has recorded 94 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 53 runs.

He has a slash line of .229/.302/.401 so far this year.

Correa hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .257 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 8 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 7 2-for-3 2 1 4 6

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has recorded 70 hits with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 45 runs.

He has a slash line of .236/.299/.465 so far this year.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Tigers Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Stott Stats

Stott has 129 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.345/.445 so far this season.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 10 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 21 doubles, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 74 RBI (113 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .290/.344/.437 slash line on the season.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 11 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

