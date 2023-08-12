Eight teams are still standing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, and they will play in the quarterfinals, aiming to advance to the final on August 20.

Looking for what you need to know regarding the betting odds for Saturday's action in the Women's World Cup? Check out the insights and trends below.

Saturday's Women's World Cup Match Odds

Below are the most up-to-date odds for Saturday's matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup:

Match Time TV Favorite (Odds) Underdog (Odds) Australia vs. France 3:00 AM ET FOX US France (+114) Australia (+255) Click Here for Full Australia vs. France Preview England vs. Colombia 6:30 AM ET FOX US England (-192) Colombia (+625)

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Need the dope on the top favorites at this year's Women's World Cup? We've posted which squads have the best odds to lift the trophy ahead:

Odds to Win England +275 Spain +300 Japan +450 France +500 Australia +850 Netherlands +1100 Sweden +1100 Colombia +2800 Norway +5000 Switzerland +10000

