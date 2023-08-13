On Sunday, Matt Wallner (coming off going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Phillies.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

  • Wallner has four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks while batting .250.
  • In 42.4% of his games this season (14 of 33), Wallner has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (21.2%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Wallner has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (27.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (21.2%).
  • He has scored a run in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.333 AVG .156
.452 OBP .255
.686 SLG .378
8 XBH 4
5 HR 3
12 RBI 6
17/6 K/BB 16/4
1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.96 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
