On Sunday, Matt Wallner (coming off going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has four doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks while batting .250.

In 42.4% of his games this season (14 of 33), Wallner has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (21.2%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).

Wallner has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (27.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (21.2%).

He has scored a run in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .333 AVG .156 .452 OBP .255 .686 SLG .378 8 XBH 4 5 HR 3 12 RBI 6 17/6 K/BB 16/4 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings