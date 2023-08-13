Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Phillies - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Sunday, Max Kepler (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks while batting .238.
- Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (48 of 88), with multiple hits 21 times (23.9%).
- He has gone deep in 21.6% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (40.9%), including nine multi-run games (10.2%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|50
|.262
|AVG
|.221
|.315
|OBP
|.289
|.485
|SLG
|.453
|13
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|25
|34/10
|K/BB
|39/14
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
