Player props can be found for Bryson Stott and Carlos Correa, among others, when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Minnesota Twins at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Twins vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Correa Stats

Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI (95 total hits).

He has a .230/.306/.409 slash line on the season.

Correa will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 12 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 8 2-for-3 0 0 0 2

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 12 doubles, 19 home runs, 24 walks and 46 RBI (72 total hits).

He has a .238/.300/.467 slash line on the season.

Kepler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 12 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 at Phillies Aug. 11 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Tigers Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Suarez Stats

The Phillies' Ranger Suarez (2-5) will make his 17th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 16 starts this season.

Suarez has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Aug. 8 5.2 6 2 2 5 2 at Marlins Aug. 1 6.1 10 1 1 3 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 26 6.0 7 4 4 6 1 at Guardians Jul. 21 5.0 8 4 4 5 2 vs. Padres Jul. 15 6.0 6 3 3 3 3

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Stott Stats

Stott has 129 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashing .299/.343/.441 on the season.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 10 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 21 doubles, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 74 RBI (113 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashed .288/.341/.433 on the year.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 11 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

