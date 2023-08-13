Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Phillies on August 13, 2023
Player props can be found for Bryson Stott and Carlos Correa, among others, when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Minnesota Twins at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Twins vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI (95 total hits).
- He has a .230/.306/.409 slash line on the season.
- Correa will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Phillies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Tigers
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Tigers
|Aug. 8
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 12 doubles, 19 home runs, 24 walks and 46 RBI (72 total hits).
- He has a .238/.300/.467 slash line on the season.
- Kepler takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Phillies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Tigers
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Ranger Suárez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Suarez Stats
- The Phillies' Ranger Suarez (2-5) will make his 17th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 16 starts this season.
- Suarez has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Suarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 8
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Marlins
|Aug. 1
|6.1
|10
|1
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 26
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|6
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 21
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|5
|2
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 15
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with BetMGM.
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Stott Stats
- Stott has 129 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 21 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .299/.343/.441 on the season.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 10
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Bohm Stats
- Alec Bohm has 21 doubles, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 74 RBI (113 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .288/.341/.433 on the year.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm or other Phillies players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.